Ghaziabad gym trainer beaten to death for objecting to 'obscene' acts on scooter

Ghaziabad: They have also been booked sections 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt). (File)

Ghaziabad: A gym trainer, who was brutally beaten for objecting to an allegedly obscene act on a scooter in Ghaziabad, has succumbed to injuries. The police have booked six people for the assault in the FIR.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Virat Mishra. He was beaten on Saturday near the Lajpat Rai College of Sahibabad. A man named Bunty, who knew the victim, told the police that he had objected to Manish engaging in objectionable acts in a residential society. He told the accused that it was a residential society and he should go somewhere else. Manish allegedly called his friends who thrashed Virat with stones and sticks.

The man said even he was beaten when he tried to intervene.

"When some more locals of the neighbourhood saw this and approached us, these men fled hurling abuses at us. After this, Virat was rushed to a hospital for treatment," Bunty, who runs a shop in the area, added.

The police have filed an FIR against six people. They have been arrested and sent to jail. They have been booked under murder charges.

They have also been booked sections 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (provocation to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 149 (offence against public tranquility).

With inputs from PTI