Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Ghaziabad: Fear grips court complex amid rumours of leopard sighting, lawyers abstain from work

Rumours of leopard sightings in the Ghaziabad court complex start to take rounds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Fear grips court complex amid rumours of leopard sighting, lawyers abstain from work
Leopard sighting at Ghaziabad court | Photo: PTI

Lawyers at the district court here abstained from work on Thursday after rumours that a leopard had entered the complex. The forest department, however, denied the presence of any leopard there. The scare comes days after a leopard had strayed into the court complex and attacked and injured 10 people.

The animal was caught after a four-hour operation. This time, the rumour apparently spread after CCTV footage surfaced showing an animal inside the campus of IMT college which is adjoining the district court. But divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh said no animal had entered the court complex.

No leopard entered the premises of the district court. The animal, which was seen in the video, was a common cat, Singh said. Lawyers, however, abstained from work after a decision was taken by the district bar council of Ghaziabad. All the gates of the court complex were closed, former bar council president Nahar Singh Yadav claimed.

Read: Noida news: Rs 5,000 fine on private vehicles from tomorrow if...

"Even after the confirmation from the forest department that no leopard had entered the court complex, we deployed ample police force as a precautionary measure," Additional Commissioner of Police, Kavingar area Abhishek Srivastav said.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 scorecard released at ibps.in: Here's how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.