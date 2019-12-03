Ghaziabad family suicide case: Couple, business manager, two children found dead - Latest updates

In a strange incident, a couple and a woman allegedly committed suicide after the trio jumped from the 8th floor of an apartment in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Tuesday.

While the three members committed suicide, two children — a daughter (18-year-old) and a son (13-year-old) — were also found dead. Initial reports suggest that they were strangled in sleep. Also, a knife injury has been discovered on boy's neck.

Sources say out of the three people who allegedly committed suicide — one was a couple while the other woman was deceased man business partner. The trio had jumped from the Indirapuram apartment in the Vaibhav Khand area.

The couple died on the spot while the other woman succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The reason for this extreme step by the trio is not known yet, however, the cops have found a suicide note from the scene in which they have mentioned financial crisis as the reason behind their step.

Earlier, it was being said that the deceased man had two wives but as per the statement of his brother, the two women, one of them was his wife while the other woman was their business partner who used to reside with them.

Society's security guard had discovered their bodies at around 5 am after he heard a loud sound. Further investigation in the case is underway.

