Ghaziabad family suicide case: Couple, business manager, two children found dead - Latest updates
In a strange incident, a couple and a woman allegedly committed suicide after the trio jumped from the 8th floor of an apartment in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Tuesday.
While the three members committed suicide, two children — a daughter (18-year-old) and a son (13-year-old) — were also found dead. Initial reports suggest that they were strangled in sleep. Also, a knife injury has been discovered on boy's neck.
Sources say out of the three people who allegedly committed suicide — one was a couple while the other woman was deceased man business partner. The trio had jumped from the Indirapuram apartment in the Vaibhav Khand area.
The couple died on the spot while the other woman succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
The reason for this extreme step by the trio is not known yet, however, the cops have found a suicide note from the scene in which they have mentioned financial crisis as the reason behind their step.
Earlier, it was being said that the deceased man had two wives but as per the statement of his brother, the two women, one of them was his wife while the other woman was their business partner who used to reside with them.
Society's security guard had discovered their bodies at around 5 am after he heard a loud sound. Further investigation in the case is underway.
Ghaziabad suicide case | Key developments
- The deceased man has been identified as 45-year-old Gulshan Vasudev. The family shifted to Indirapuram Krishna Apra Sapphire Apartment in October this year 2019. As per sources, he moved into the apartment with two wives Parveen and Sanjana.
- Sanjana who was residing with the family for the last 5 years was also working as a manager of jeans manufacturing factory in Gandhi Nagar.
- The couple had two children — a 13-year-old boy, who was studying in Class 9 and an 18-year-old girl, who had passed out Class 12.
- The family also had a pet rabbit who was also found dead.
- According to police, the two children were found strangled and stabbed. Cops suspect they were killed during sleep.
- The trio jumped from the building at around 5 am. The couple died on the spot while the other woman succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
- A suicide note was found in the apartment which mentioned financial crisis as the reason for taking this extreme step.
- Police is suspecting domestic issues and financial crisis as the reason behind the trio for ending their lives.
- The suicide note also mentioned another person's name Rakesh Verma, who is related to the family. According to the cops, Rakesh Verma is being suspected as a culprit in this case. Apart from Rakesh, several other names have also been mentioned in the suicide note.
- Police have also found money in the apartment which according to the suicide note the family left for carrying out their funeral. Cops also recovered Sulfas tablets from the apartment.
- Ghaziabad police have formed three teams to investigate the incident and to trace Rakesh Verma.
- On Monday (December 1), the family had cleared all the dues of the domestic help and citing that they were going for a family tour. They also distributed blankets, jackets to their domestic help, guard, and other housekeeping staff.
- According to a society staff, Kaushal Sharma, all the clothes and other stuff distributed to domestic help and other staff were new.
- The deceased family had shifted to Indirapuram's Krishna Apra Sapphire Apartment in October 2019. They earlier used to reside at ATS Indirapuram.