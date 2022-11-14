Ghaziabad: Two men hang dog to death, police send notice as video goes viral (Photo: Pixabay) Representational image

In a horrific incident, two men killed a dog by hanging him with a metal chain. The incident took place at Elaichipur in Tronica City near Loni area in Ghaziabad.

A heart-wrenching video of the incident has gone viral now. However, reports suggest the incident was six months old. After the video surfaced, the police called the youths for questioning. In the 33-second video, two men are seen hanging a dog with a chain. It is being told that the video is viral for the last one day. Police said a case has been registered against the owner of the dog.

Locals say that the dog bit many people including children and elders, adding that the dog had got some disease. That's why people in the area made a plan to kill the dog.

Police have taken cognizance of the viral video and the two youths who are seen in the video have been summoned regarding the matter.

