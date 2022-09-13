Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ghaziabad doctor gets 'beheading' threat for supporting Hindu outfits

The caller allegedly told the doctor neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor UP CM Yogi Adityanath would be able to save him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:46 AM IST

Ghaziabad doctor gets 'beheading' threat for supporting Hindu outfits
UP Police (Generic)

A doctor in Ghaziabad on Monday received a death threat from a US-based mobile number warning that he would be beheaded if he continued to support Hindutva outfits.

Dr Arvind Vats, who has been running his clinic in the city's Lohia Nagar for two decades, lodged a complaint with the police on Monday saying he first received the call from the number on September 1 which he couldn't pick up. On September 7, the caller threatened him with murder if he supports the Hindutva organisations.

The caller allegedly told the doctor neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor UP CM Yogi Adityanath would be able to save him.

The threat call comes months after a Udaipur tailor was murdered for supporting the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The BJP spokesperson had triggered international outrage for allegedly making a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.