Ghaziabad doctor gets 'beheading' threat for supporting Hindu outfits

A doctor in Ghaziabad on Monday received a death threat from a US-based mobile number warning that he would be beheaded if he continued to support Hindutva outfits.

Dr Arvind Vats, who has been running his clinic in the city's Lohia Nagar for two decades, lodged a complaint with the police on Monday saying he first received the call from the number on September 1 which he couldn't pick up. On September 7, the caller threatened him with murder if he supports the Hindutva organisations.

The caller allegedly told the doctor neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor UP CM Yogi Adityanath would be able to save him.

The threat call comes months after a Udaipur tailor was murdered for supporting the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The BJP spokesperson had triggered international outrage for allegedly making a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

With inputs from PTI