Ghaziabad: Delhi man dies by suicide as extra-marital partner goes to toilet in hotel room

Both of them are married to other people and have children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:04 PM IST




A Delhi man was found hanging in a hotel room in which he had checked in with a woman. He was apparently having an extra-marital affair with the woman, the police said. The incident took place in the hotel situated at Ghaziabad's Karhera Road.

The woman had gone to the washroom of the room when the victim, Kailash, allegedly hanged himself. The victim was a resident of Delhi's Mandauli district.

The woman is 30 years old.

Both of them are married to other people and have children.

The police said they were having an extra-marital affair and they had an argument over something before the incident took place.

The police have sent the body for the post-mortem examination.

