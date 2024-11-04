This decision comes in strong condemnation of the brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad, allegedly directed by the district judge.

Routine work at district courts in Delhi and nearby Uttar Pradesh will be suspended on Monday as lawyers call for a protest over an incident that occurred in Ghaziabad on October 29.

Advocate Jagdeep Vats, of the Coordination Committee of all Bar Associations of Delhi, condemned the police's actions while talking with ANI. He stated that the lathi charge on lawyers inside the courtroom is highly condemnable and must be addressed.

Recently, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned the alleged violent actions of the police against advocates inside the Ghaziabad court premises, characterizing the incident as an egregious violation of rights and the rule of law.

The association specifically criticizes the high-handedness of the UP Police, noting that such acts of aggression under the direction of the District & Sessions Judge, Anil Kumar-X, are unacceptable and undermine the integrity of the judicial system.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) resolution has made it clear that it will not tolerate any attacks on the dignity of advocates. In light of recent events, the SCBA demands immediate action from both the Allahabad High Court and the Uttar Pradesh Government to address the situation effectively.

Specifically, the SCBA calls for an inquiry into the conduct of Anil Kumar-X, the District & Sessions Judge of Ghaziabad, to be led by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court, including the Chief Justice and the Administrative Judge responsible for Ghaziabad.

They also emphasize the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and accountability for both the District & Sessions Judge and the police officers involved.

Furthermore, the SCBA demands the dismissal of Anil Kumar-X and the police officers responsible for the lathi charge, along with compensation for the injured advocates. To prevent such incidents from recurring, they urge the implementation of measures that would safeguard advocates and their families, including the introduction of the Advocates Protection Act.

In addition, the SCBA calls on the Bar Council of India and all State Bar Councils to take necessary steps to protect advocates' rights, ensuring they can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or harassment. The SCBA stands firmly in solidarity with the advocates of Ghaziabad and pledges to do everything possible to ensure justice is served.

