Ghaziabad: Couple, woman jump to death from 8th floor of Indirapuram apartment, 2 children strangled

In a shocking incident, three members residing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad committed suicide after they jumped from the eighth floor of their apartment in Indirapuram.

As per sources, a man and his two wives jumped from an apartment in Indirapuram Vaibhav Khand area, however, before taking this step, they strangled two kids in sleep.

Before taking the extreme step, two kids — a son (11-year-old) and a daughter (10-year-old) — were strangled to death.

The man and his wife died on the spot but the other woman succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

As per initial investigation, the reason for this extreme step by the trio is not known yet.

The police have found a suicide note from the scene in which they have mentioned financial crisis as the reason behind their step.

However, as per the statement of the victim man's brother, the two women, one of them was the victim's wife while the other woman was their business partner who used to reside with them.

Society's security guard had discovered their bodies at around 5 am after he heard a loud sound. Further investigation in the case is underway.