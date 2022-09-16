Search icon
Ghaziabad contractor killed by labourers for not paying their daily wage

Police has arrested three people in Ghaziabad for killing a man.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Three people committed a heinous crime as a contractor failed to pay their daily wages. Four people have been arrested by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with the death of a contractor. According to police, a complaint was filed on September 10 regarding the disappearance of contractor Vijay in Asalat Nagar. Following that, it has now been revealed that three of his coworkers killed him. 

On Wednesday, Tilamor police arrested four people in this case and reported the incident. According to police, all three have confessed to their crimes in front of the officers. The police have also arrested an eyewitness in this case. 

Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahzad have been named as the accused. They are all Farrukhnagar residents. According to the police, the accused stated that Vijay did not pay them their full wages. When they asked for money, he used to abuse them. On Friday, Vijay did not even pay the accused their daily wage of Rs 2000. Outraged by this, the three conspired to murder him, including the eyewitnesses. According to the jurisdictional Sahibabad Swatantra Kumar, the three accused work as labourers for contractor Vijay. 

On the day of the incident, Saturday, all four took him to Khadar on the bank of the Hindon river.  All of them were drunk there, and then all three grabbed Vijay's throat, hands, and feet, dragged him to the middle of the Hindon river, and drowned him. The police recovered the deceased Vijay's bike, shoes, clothes, and Aadhar card from the scene. However, police have stated that the mason's body has yet to be discovered. Vijay's family members filed a police report after he failed to return home. The police interrogated Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahzad on suspicion. After hours of wandering, the trio confessed to the murder of  Vijay.

