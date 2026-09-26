Ghaziabad class 9 student, two-time CBSE gold medallist, dies after falling from 12th-floor balcony

A 14-year-old class 9 student who had recently won two gold medals in CBSE national rope-skipping events allegedly fell from the balcony of her 12th-floor flat in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension.

A 14-year-old class 9 student died after allegedly falling from the balcony of her 12th-floor apartment in a high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The girl was at home with her parents, younger sister and maternal grandparents, who were visiting the family at the time of the incident.

Girl had gone to collect clothes

According to ACP Ziauddin Ahmad of the Nandgram circle, the incident took place around 9 pm when the girl went to the balcony to collect clothes that had been left to dry.

“It was around 9pm when the girl had gone to the balcony to fetch clothes that were drying up. At this moment, she somehow slipped and hit the ground floor within seconds. The police were informed, and the girl was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital. Earlier this week, she won CBSE national in the discipline of rope skipping,” Ziauddin Ahmad told Hindustan Times.

The student was born in July 2012 and studied in class 9 at a private school in Ghaziabad.

Student had recently won two CBSE gold medals

The girl had achieved success at the national level in rope skipping. According to the CBSE website, she won two gold medals in the under-19 category.

She secured gold in the ‘Double Dutch Pair Freestyle’ event and another gold in the ‘Double Dutch Single Freestyle’ event.

Police send body for autopsy

The girl's father works as a software engineer with a multinational company, police said. Her body was sent for an autopsy to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

“The autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. So far, the family has not indicated any foul play behind the incident, and no complaint has been given to the police,” ACP Ahmad added. Police said no complaint has been filed by the family so far and that there has been no indication of foul play.