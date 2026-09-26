FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR, replies to controversy

Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR

Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan, admits 'cleaneness is not responsiblity of one...'

Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan

‘More people got energy access under PM Modi than anyone in history’: Australian PM Albanese

‘More people got energy access under PM Modi’: Australian PM

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ghaziabad class 9 student, two-time CBSE gold medallist, dies after falling from 12th-floor balcony

A 14-year-old class 9 student who had recently won two gold medals in CBSE national rope-skipping events allegedly fell from the balcony of her 12th-floor flat in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 03:08 PM IST

Ghaziabad class 9 student, two-time CBSE gold medallist, dies after falling from 12th-floor balcony
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 14-year-old class 9 student died after allegedly falling from the balcony of her 12th-floor apartment in a high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The girl was at home with her parents, younger sister and maternal grandparents, who were visiting the family at the time of the incident.

Girl had gone to collect clothes

According to ACP Ziauddin Ahmad of the Nandgram circle, the incident took place around 9 pm when the girl went to the balcony to collect clothes that had been left to dry.

“It was around 9pm when the girl had gone to the balcony to fetch clothes that were drying up. At this moment, she somehow slipped and hit the ground floor within seconds. The police were informed, and the girl was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital. Earlier this week, she won CBSE national in the discipline of rope skipping,” Ziauddin Ahmad told Hindustan Times.

The student was born in July 2012 and studied in class 9 at a private school in Ghaziabad.

Student had recently won two CBSE gold medals

The girl had achieved success at the national level in rope skipping. According to the CBSE website, she won two gold medals in the under-19 category.

She secured gold in the ‘Double Dutch Pair Freestyle’ event and another gold in the ‘Double Dutch Single Freestyle’ event.

Police send body for autopsy

The girl's father works as a software engineer with a multinational company, police said. Her body was sent for an autopsy to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

“The autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. So far, the family has not indicated any foul play behind the incident, and no complaint has been given to the police,” ACP Ahmad added. Police said no complaint has been filed by the family so far and that there has been no indication of foul play.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR, replies to controversy
Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR
Suicide Bombing In Pakistan: 11 killed, 30 others injured in attack at police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa
11 killed, 30 others injured in attack at police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtoonkhw
Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan, admits 'cleaneness is not responsiblity of one...'
Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan
What happened to Vinod Kambli? Viral video from elderly care home leaves fans deeply concerned
What happened to Vinod Kambli? Viral care home video sparks concern
‘More people got energy access under PM Modi than anyone in history’: Australian PM Albanese
‘More people got energy access under PM Modi’: Australian PM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement