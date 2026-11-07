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Ghaziabad Blast: AC unit explodes at Vasundhara police outpost, delivery worker injured

The delivery worker was injured by shattered glass after the explosion. ACP Suryabali Maurya said the sub-inspector and the delivery boy were inside the outpost when the incident occurred.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 09:58 AM IST

Ghaziabad Blast: AC unit explodes at Vasundhara police outpost, delivery worker injured
Explosion reported at the Vasundhara police outpost under Indirapuram police station (Photo/ANI)
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An explosion took place inside the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area on Friday night, injuring a delivery worker after shattered glass hit him. A sub-inspector and the delivery boy, who had come to deliver an item, were present at the outpost at the time.

On Saturday, Additional CP Raj Karan Nayar, Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya and a forensic team visited the outpost to inspect the site and probe the incident. Police said the exact object that caused the explosion will be known only after a detailed investigation.

Delivery worker injured

The delivery worker was injured by shattered glass after the explosion. ACP Suryabali Maurya said the sub-inspector and the delivery boy were inside the outpost when the incident occurred.

"The exact nature of the object that caused the explosion will only be determined following an investigation. A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene. The delivery boy sustained injuries from the shattered glass," Maurya said.

Visuals from the incident site showed the blackened AC unit, broken window glass and the area around the outpost, which was sealed after the blast.

Forensic team probes blast location

Additional CP Raj Karan Nayar, ACP Maurya and forensic personnel reached the Vasundhara police outpost on Saturday to inspect the spot and collect details about the incident.

The investigation is underway to establish what caused the explosion.

Further details are awaited.

Similar incident reported in Maharashtra

A similar incident took place in Maharashtra's Latur district on October 31, when an explosion occurred outside a courier office as workers were unloading parcels from a delivery vehicle. The blast involved a consignment of airgun pistols, pellets and CO2 cartridges, injuring two people, one of them seriously.

The explosion damaged the vehicle, broke nearby windows and scattered the consignment's contents across the road. Police and forensic teams inspected the site and seized the damaged parcels for probe. Officials were also checking if prolonged heat exposure could have made the CO2 cartridges expand and cause the explosion.

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