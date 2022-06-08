Ghaziabad authorities ask Yati Narsinghanand to cancel proposed Jama Masjid visit

File Photo

Dasna Devi Temple priest Yati Narsinghanand was asked by the Ghaziabad Administration on Tuesday to cancel his proposed visit to Delhi’s Jama Masjid on June 17. The report of the notice comes after the seer announced that he would be visiting the prominent mosque in the national capital with the Quran and Islamic history books.

While the notice tells Narshinghanad to cancel his plans, it also warns of legal action asking him to refrain from statements that may cause communal discord. The latest comments from Narshinghanand were made in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The priest was earlier in the news earlier this year when he was arrested in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case on January 15. He was later granted bail on February 7 by a Haridwar court.

"The Muslims who will be present inside the premises of the mosque after knowing the facts which are written in the Quran may kill me but I will take risk of my life to save the Hindus," the priest said through a video and a press note released.

The politicians and Hindu dharma gurus must die by drowning because Muslims of the whole world are releasing "Fatwa" for beheading Hindus whenever they speak about the things which are already mentioned in their religious book, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)