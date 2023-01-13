Ghaziabad: 5000 govt flats selling at 20% discount on first come first serve basis, 40% off soon

Ghaziabad has emerged as the preferred residential place over the years (Representational photo: Pixabay)

Ghaziabad: The UP Housing and Development Board is selling vacant flats in Ghaziabad on the first-come-first-serve basis. They are organising camps every Saturday at Sector 16's Awas Vikas office. These houses are being sold at a discount of 20 percent.

Since many people are not finding it possible to buy the flats despite the discount, the authorities have decided to further reduce their prices. They are waiting for approval from the headquarters.

Around 5000 flats are vacant in the board's Vasundhara, Sidharth Nagar and Mandola projects. They are being sold in camps every Saturday.

Over 100 people reached Vasudhara Sector 16 to buy the flats. But they couldn't because the rates of the flats were more than the market rates.

The prices of the flats are more than Rs 1 crore despite the discount.

Now the authorities have sent a proposal to decrease the prices by 30-40 percent in order to bring the prices below Rs 1 crore mark, Hindustan reported.

Ghaziabad has emerged as the preferred residential place over the years. The city is a gateway to western Uttar Pradesh and is adjacent to commericial towns like Noida and Delhi. The property rates are ever increasing in Ghaziabad and Noida. Many big builders like Gaur, Ajnara and Saya have so many societies in the city where they are selling flats at lower prices than the UP Housing Development Board. The gripe of the masses is the market rates are lower than their prices.