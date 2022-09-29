Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ghaziabad: 21 youths hold birthday party on flyover, cut cake atop car; arrested

21 youths arrested for holding a party on flyover in Ghaziabad.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

Ghaziabad: 21 youths hold birthday party on flyover, cut cake atop car; arrested
Ghaziabad: 21 youths hold birthday party on flyover, cut cake atop car; arrested

According to Indirapuram Police, twenty-one people were detained together with eight high-end vehicles for reportedly throwing a birthday party on an elevated road and causing a disturbance.

They claimed that at midnight on Tuesday, the suspects were said to be celebrating the birthday of Ansh Kohli, a 21-year-old resident of Jagat Puri in east Delhi.

A senior police officer reported that they were also heard playing loud music and were observed cutting a cake on the car's hood.

“The accused obstructed the traffic movement by parking their car in a haphazard manner. They were using abusive language towards other commuters,” according to SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh.

"All 21 accused were arrested and were sent to judicial custody."

(Inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.