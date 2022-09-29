Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

Ghaziabad: 21 youths hold birthday party on flyover, cut cake atop car; arrested

According to Indirapuram Police, twenty-one people were detained together with eight high-end vehicles for reportedly throwing a birthday party on an elevated road and causing a disturbance.

They claimed that at midnight on Tuesday, the suspects were said to be celebrating the birthday of Ansh Kohli, a 21-year-old resident of Jagat Puri in east Delhi.

A senior police officer reported that they were also heard playing loud music and were observed cutting a cake on the car's hood.

“The accused obstructed the traffic movement by parking their car in a haphazard manner. They were using abusive language towards other commuters,” according to SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh.

"All 21 accused were arrested and were sent to judicial custody."

(Inputs from PTI)