'Ghazab kar diya, Dilli! I love you': Arvind Kejriwal thanks people for reposing faith in AAP for third time

He also prayed to Lord Hanuman for the favorable mandate.

As trends on Tuesday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to stage a comeback in Delhi with a resounding majority yet again, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for reposing the faith in him and his party for the third time.

"This is the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal said, thanking the people of the national capital.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office said, "Dilli walon ghazab kar diya aap logon ne! I love you."

#WATCH Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office says, "Dilli walon ghazab kar diya aap logon ne! I love you." #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/8LeW9fr4EL — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

The AAP chief was addressing his party workers in New Delhi on this day when he also prayed to Lord Hanuman for the favorable mandate.

"This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years.," Kejriwal said.

He also said that this was the beginning of a new kind of politics.

According to the current election trends, AAP is leading in 57 seats and won 7 seats, while the BJP was leading in 6 seats. Kejriwal, who led his constituency by over 14,000 votes, is set to champion the AAP into coming back to power with a resounding majority.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.