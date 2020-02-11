'Ghazab kar diya, Dilli! I love you': Arvind Kejriwal thanks people for reposing faith in AAP for third time

Headlines

This Pakistani player leaves behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to reach special milestone in Test cricket

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 23,500 crore new company announces joint venture with Jio BlackRock

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Pakistani player leaves behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to reach special milestone in Test cricket

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 23,500 crore new company announces joint venture with Jio BlackRock

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

Bowlers who have delivered fastest ball in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

Alia Bhatt reveals her Gucci x Adidas bag has been taken over by daughter Raha, fans say ‘this is so cute’

HomeIndia

India

'Ghazab kar diya, Dilli! I love you': Arvind Kejriwal thanks people for reposing faith in AAP for third time

He also prayed to Lord Hanuman for the favorable mandate.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2020, 04:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As trends on Tuesday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to stage a comeback in Delhi with a resounding majority yet again, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for reposing the faith in him and his party for the third time.

"This is the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal said, thanking the people of the national capital.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office said, "Dilli walon ghazab kar diya aap logon ne! I love you."

 

 

The AAP chief was addressing his party workers in New Delhi on this day when he also prayed to Lord Hanuman for the favorable mandate.

"This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years.," Kejriwal said.

He also said that this was the beginning of a new kind of politics.

According to the current election trends, AAP is leading in 57 seats and won 7 seats, while the BJP was leading in 6 seats. Kejriwal, who led his constituency by over 14,000 votes, is set to champion the AAP into coming back to power with a resounding majority. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.  

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly. 

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hyderabad woman, who went to US for higher education, seen starving, depressed in Chicago

Delhi-Noida-Agra rapid rail to have Noida International Airport, travel time to be 1 hours, top speed is...

Viral video: Isha Ambani takes a break from mommy duties to enjoy dinner date with husband Anand Piramal, watch

What happened when Alia Bhatt asked Ranveer Singh the meaning of 'Kantap'

Opposition front INDIA to move no-confidence motion against NDA government in Lok Sabha: Sources

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE