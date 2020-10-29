'Ghar me ghus ke maara': Pakistan finally accepts role in Pulwama attack, calls it 'an achievement'

Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday officially acknowledged his country's role in the Pulwama terror attack.

He boasted in the national assembly that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" and that "Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai".

"We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it)," Chaudhry told the National Assembly on Thursday.

Earlier, Pakistan had always maintained that it was not involved in the terror attack on February 14, 2019, that shook India.

The attack on the CRPF convoy, moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019, at Pulwama, with an IED-laden vehicle had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injured many others.

Days later India carried out an airstrike on JeM`s Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan following the terror attack.

It had said that the External Affairs Ministry will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure the isolation of Pakistan for having a direct hand in the incident. The international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack.

(With ANI inputs)