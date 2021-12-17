Ghanshyam Sarda on providing a source of income to over 70,000 workers

Ghanshyam Sarda forayed into his family business after graduating from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Unaware of the fact that he had the potential to become a future plutocrat, he channelized all his attention and focus towards the then stagnating jute industry that had once been a prominent source of export revenue in India. At a time when the jute industry had become a source of loss for employees and investors, Ghanshyam Sarda gathered all his might and, from the rubble of the stagnant industry, he resurrected nine jute mills. Since then, there has been no turning back for Mr. Sarda. As a result, today, the Sarda Group holds a 20% share in India’s burgeoning jute industry. Apart from this, Mr. Sarda has also provided a source of income to more than 70,000 workers directly/indirectly with the expansion of jute mills from West Bengal to Bihar, Andhra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Sarda earned a reputation for mending wilting business units with the acquisition of Kolmark Chemicals Limited. He renewed the structure and investments of the unit and also revived the waning business. “I have seen the plight of labourers from ground zero, and I understand the hardships they go through and the kind of support the underprivileged require. My primary endeavour is to create more employment, and that is the reason to continue my commitment in the industry.”

Other than being a business tycoon, Ghanshyam Sarda is also a philanthropist and an environmentalist. He has made significant donations to various initiatives, causes, and charities to help create a better world. For example, the Ram Dev Sarda Maha Vidyalaya in Purnea is a management institution that offers education to 5000 students every year.

About The Sarda Group of Industries

Headquartered in Kolkata, The Sarda Group of Industries is actively operating all across West Bengal. The group currently owns jute mills that produce over 500 tons of jute products daily. One of the most recently established jute mills was at Alwar, Rajasthan, which is estimated to have an investment of ₹ 100 crores. The Sarda Group of Industries has been a pioneer for setting up professional training facilities for jute mills workers in India. Therefore, it is not surprising that Mr. Sarda has been honoured time and again for his work by various distinguished and eminent personalities. With the unwavering efforts of Mr. Sarda, the Sarda Group has expanded its business and has even implemented strategies to create a Pan-India presence. He is now striving to ensure that he can enhance the skills of workers, help the industry reach new zeniths of success, and meet the demands for eco-friendly products.

