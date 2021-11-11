Get vaccinated, stand a chance to win LED TV, fridge, washing machine

Maharashtra: Authorities are offering a chance to win prizes for individuals who come to receive their vaccinations at the civic body-operated vaccination centre in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra. The bumper lucky draw by the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation will be open from November 12 to November 24.

As per a release from the municipal body on Wednesday (November 10), attractive prizes are on offer in a bid to encourage citizens to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. The prizes range from LED TV and fridge to washing machine and mixer-grinder appliances.

The idea to offer a lucky draw incentive to get more people vaccinated came after a review meeting by the civic body chaired by Mayor Rakhi Sanjay Kancharlawar.

People who get vaccinated at the civic-run centre between the dates will qualify to enter the lucky draw.

The first prize is a refrigerator, the second is a washing machine and the person who wins third will get an LED TV. Furthermore, there are 10 consolation prizes on offer where winners will get mixer-grinders.

While Chandrapur city has recorded 99,620 people full-vaccinated and 1,93,581 vaccinated with the first dose, the number is still low in comparison to the total eligible people, according to the civic body.

21 civic-run vaccination centres have been set up by the health department across the city. In a move to ensure all eligible people get vaccinated, the body has mandated that all essential service providers, shopkeepers and hawkers will have to display vaccination certificates to enter markets in the city.