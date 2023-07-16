Headlines

Get tomatoes at discounted prices in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow from these locations

Government is providing discounted tomatoes at Rs 90/kg amid rising prices.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

While tomato prices have surged to Rs 250 per kilogram in the country, the government has stepped in to provide relief to consumers by selling the kitchen staple at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kilogram. The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) are facilitating the sale of tomatoes on behalf of the Centre through mobile vans in locations such as Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, and Kanpur.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, announced in a tweet that discounted tomato sales would commence in Delhi on July 15, with locations in Noida being finalized. In Lucknow and Kanpur, 15 mobile vans will begin selling tomatoes from July 15 onwards.

In the Delhi-NCR region, the sale locations include Faridabad, Gurugram, Ring Road, Greater Kailash Part 1, Shahin Bagh, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dwarka, Mehrauli, Hauz Khas, Mayapuri, Pitampura, Rohini Sector 20, Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Timarpur, Trilok Puri, Shalimar Bagh, and Nangloi. In Lucknow, the locations include Bhootnath Market, Dandaiya Market, Front of Naveen Mandi Sthal Sitapur Road, Jawahar Bhawan, Terhipuliya, Gole Market, Chowk, Vibhuti Kand Gomti Nagar, Kaiser Bagh, Rajajipurram, and Munsi Pulia.

Tomato prices have witnessed a significant rise in recent weeks due to the lean season and heavy rains, reaching as high as Rs 244 per kilogram on Friday. However, with the discounted sales initiative, the government aims to increase the reach and quantity of tomatoes available in the Delhi-NCR region.

Tomato prices typically experience an upward trend during lean production months, which include July-August and October-November. Monsoon-related supply disruptions have further contributed to the recent price surge. Tomato production takes place across various states in India, with southern and western regions accounting for the majority of the output. Seasonal variations and regional supply dynamics play a significant role in the price seasonality of tomatoes.

The government's efforts to provide discounted tomatoes aim to alleviate the burden on consumers amid the current price volatility caused by temporary supply disruptions and adverse weather conditions.

