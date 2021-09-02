Get Rs 28 lakh on investing just Rs 200 a day in this LIC scheme

If you are looking for a good and secure investment option then this news is for you. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has brought a scheme for those who are looking for impressive returns without risk. Called the Jeevan Pragati policy, this scheme from LIC helps you build a corpus for your retirement.

Along with high returns at maturity, the scheme also offers death benefits to the insurer. Those who opt for this policy have to invest every month. It may also be noted that this policy is approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The LIC Jeevan Pragati policy is a non-linked, savings-cum-protection endowment plan. You will need to invest at least Rs 200 per day or Rs 6000 per month in this scheme and you will get Rs 28 lakh at the time of maturity.

Additionally, under the policy, in case of the investor's death, the sum assured on death will be credited to the nominee's account. If the investor dies within five years of signing the policy, the nominee will get 100% of the basic sum assured.

It may be noted that the invested amount increases every five years, and during the 16th-20th year of the investment, the nominee will get a 200% of the basic sum assured.

People whose age is at least 12 years can invest in the scheme while the upper age limit is capped at 45 years.

To avail the maximum benefits from the LIC Jeevan Pragati policy, the minimum period for which a person has to invest in the scheme is 12 years. The policy allows a maximum of 20 years for investment.