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'Get ready to spend another 5 years in Opposition': Amit Shah takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over INDIA bloc's Ramlila rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on LOP Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally, telling the Congress leader to prepare for another five years to sit in Opposition.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

'Get ready to spend another 5 years in Opposition': Amit Shah takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over INDIA bloc's Ramlila rally
Amit Shah mocks the Congress party-led INDI Alliance. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on INDI Alliance's Ramlila Maidan rally in Delhi, who are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He also attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, warning them that their politics of 'obstruction and negativity' would ensure that their parties remain permanently away from power.

''Lying, spreading chaos, propagating negativity, obstructing the functioning of Parliament, and taking parliamentary issues to the streets to create a ruckus, if this has been your nature, then get ready to spend another five years in the opposition,'' Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah targets Sonia Gandhi over Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministerial ambitions

The Union Home Minister also took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi and added, ''For 15 years, effectively spanning three elections, he has been losing. Sonia Ji's dream of seeing her son become Prime Minister remains unfulfilled. I would like to tell Rahul Ji, if you want to be Prime Minister, then just stay in a 'mock parliament' for the rest of your life because your turn is never going to come.''

''Rahul Ji, you disrupt the functioning of Parliament all to prevent mothers and sisters from securing 33 percent reservation. Rahul Baba, let me tell you this, it is this very Narendra Modi ji who will ensure that the women of India, our Matrushakti, receive 33 percent reservation; this is our firm resolve,'' he added.

Shah questions timing of Rahul Gandhi's rally, cites traders' losses

Amit Shah also attacked the Congress leader over the timing of his rally over business loss to traders during festive season and historic sensitivity surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. ''Traders in Delhi pleaded with him, explaining that they have only one week in the entire year when the bulk of their business takes place. If we stock up on sweets and they don't sell, what happens? We suffer a loss. If we stock up on firecrackers and they don't sell, what happens? We suffer a loss,'' Shah further said.

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