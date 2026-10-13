‘Get ready to lose big time in 2029’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ charge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hit back at Rahul Gandhi over allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, predicting another crushing defeat for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in 2029.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his ongoing allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Shah argued that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) came into effect after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, while the Congress party had been losing elections since Gandhi entered politics.

Amit Shah predicts fourth consecutive Congress defeat in 2029

''I also wish to tell Rahul Gandhi and his associates to brace themselves for a crushing defeat in 2029. The NDA is set to secure a massive majority in the 2029 general elections, and the Congress is headed for yet another defeat—its fourth consecutive loss,'' the Union Home Minister said.

Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of shielding infiltrators

Slamming Gandhi and the Congress party, Shah further said, ''The NDA is set to secure a massive majority in the 2029 general elections, and the Congress is headed for yet another defeat—its fourth consecutive loss... I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the people of this country have fully understood your strategy of shielding infiltrators under the guise of the SIR, and they will no longer fall for your ruses.''

''The people of this country stand with Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the NDA. You cannot deny this truth. Today, on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I once again wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tripura, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bengal, and Assam; amidst a storm of malicious propaganda, they have placed their seal of approval—their stamp of preference—on Narendra Modi, the BJP’s 'Lotus' symbol, and the NDA, thereby strengthening all nationalist forces. I thank them sincerely on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party,'' Shah added.

‘Is this the result of SIR?’ Shah questions Congress’ electoral record

Amit Shah also launched a scathing attack on Congress over its struggle in several states for decades and added, ''For 33 years, no Congress Chief Minister has won in Tripura. In Bengal, the Congress party has not achieved a victory for 54 years. In states like Bengal, Tripura, and Gujarat, the Congress party has faced defeat for three, four, or even five decades. I want to ask Shri Rahul Gandhi directly: is this the result of the SIR? The SIR only came into effect after 2024. Ever since you emerged as the principal leader of the Congress—and subsequently as its President and the Leader of the Opposition—the party has consistently lost elections.''

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The Bharatiya Janata Party also achieved a resounding victory in the local body elections held in Rajasthan. The BJP captured 90% of the municipal corporations, 66% of the municipal councils, and 65% of the municipalities. These elections serve as a lesson for Rahul Gandhi; notably, the Aam Aadmi Party forfeited its security deposit in over 85% of the wards in Rajasthan. I also wish to inform Rahul Gandhi that in the village committee elections held in Tripura, the NDA succeeded in winning approximately 4,000 seats—securing 3,248 seats and another 900 seats—with a total vote share of 77.5%, whereas the Congress party managed to win only 14 out of the 4,600 seats..." — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026

The Union Home Minister further attacked the Congress party for failing to win a single seat in recent by-elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. ''I also wish to ask Rahul ji: is this the result of an 'SIR'? You dismiss the popularity of the BJP and Modi ji by attributing it to an 'SIR'. You need to introspect. In a major state where you once held power, you have failed to win a single election in 41 years. This is a matter that demands serious introspection on their part. Recently, by-elections were held in three states across the country: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. I want to inform the people of the country today that the Congress party did not win a single seat in the elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. In Naogaon, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate won by a margin of 1,42,000 votes; the BJP wrested this seat from the Congress party. In Nandigram, the BJP candidate won with 76% of the vote, securing a massive lead of 1,22,000 votes. In Rejinagar, West Bengal, the BJP won by over 75,000 votes—snatching the seat from the Trinamool—while in Puducherry, the NDA candidate from ally AINRC won by 8,482 votes; the Congress secured only 22% of the votes,'' Shah further said attacking Rahul Gandhi and his party.

Amit Shah highlights BJP’s Gujarat civic poll gains

Speaking on the Gujarat local body elections, Shah highlighted the Congress' electoral record in Gandhinagar and said, ''The Bharatiya Janata Party achieved a resounding victory, winning 90 out of the total 104 seats across these two municipalities and one municipal corporation. In the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation—which falls within my constituency—the BJP won 38 out of 44 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party contested all 32 seats but forfeited its security deposit on every single one of them. This massive victory in Gujarat reflects the mood of the state's voters, demonstrating that the electorate of Gujarat stands rock-solid behind Narendra Modi ji. Compared to the previous election, the BJP has increased its vote share by 10% in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. I want to make this point clear—and specifically convey it to Rahul ji—that the Congress party has not won a single election in 41 years. The last election they won was back in 1985; since then, they have faced continuous defeats in Gujarat.''

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a high tea meeting with leaders and MPs of the opposition parties and in a joint press conference later, accused the government of restricting democratic expression. He also said that the opposition parties are united in their fight against the CEC.