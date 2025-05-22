YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested in allegations of spying against India, wanted to marry and settle in Pakistan, as per her leaked WhatsApp chats with Pakistani embassy officials. Jyoti Malhotra praised Pakistan and said, 'Get me married there.’

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested in allegations of spying against India, wanted to marry and settle in Pakistan, as per reports. In an ongoing probe against her, some of her WhatsApp chats with Pakistani embassy officials have been revealed, where Jyoti Malhotra praised Pakistan and said, 'Get me married there.’

As per reports, Jyoti Malhotra was in contact with Pakistani officials, Ali Hassan aka Danish. Ali Hassan was connected with Pakistan's ISI. Her WhatsApp chat has revealed that he expressed her wish to marry in Pakistan to Hassan. Hassan replied to her, “Jo (Jyoti), I pray you stay happy always, may you keep smiling and never face disappointments in life." She deleted all her chats in March 2025. Many people on social media alleged that Jyoti was Danish’s wife, however there is no evidence to support this ‘rumour’.

Jyoti Malhotra, 33, a travel content creator turned Pakistani spy, used her vlogs on YouTube to portray Pakistan in a positive light. She visited Pakistan twice, and has several videos on Pakistan on her YouTube Channel. Her Instagram account has been blocked amid the NIA investigation. She was arrested on May 17, 2025, on the charges of espionage, under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 152 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Act. Her phones and laptops are also seized. Many shocking things have been revealed during the NIA investigation, Jyoti was in contact with the officials during Operation sindoor, she shared sensitive information during blackouts and that she visited Pahalgam in january 2025, just before the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a major crackdown on anti-nationals, Indian police have arrested 12 people including influencer Jyoti Malhotra. All these have been alleged to have potential links with Pakistan and sharing sensitive information. This action comes after pakistan-supported Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian ‘hindu’ tourists. In retaliation, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ and destroyed 9 terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan army escalated the conflict with the launch of hundreds of drones towards India, but India managed to neutralize all drones.