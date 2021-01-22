Get LPG cylinder from HP, Indane and Bharat Gas almost for free, check Paytm cashback offer

In a move that will benefit every household, a person can get a LPG gas cylinder for free from HP, Indane, and Bharat Gas. Paytm has now opened up the opportunity to get a cashback of up to Rs 700 by booking your LPG cylinder through the app.

This is good news as almost all the LPG cylinders cost between Rs 700 and 750 after subsidy in most parts of the country.

This will only benefit customers booking LPG gas cylinders for the first time through the Paytm app. It will also work for booking orders done via VRS or other methods.

The deadline for the Paytm offer expires on January 31.

After booking, the customer will have to pen the scratch card after securing the booking order, to claim the cashback on HP, Indane or Bharat Gas cylinders. It is to be noted that the LPG cylinder offer is valid on a minimum booking amount of Rs 500.

According to Zee Business, each LPG cylinder booking reward will be received within 24 hours of completion of the transaction on which the reward is eligible.

Those who could not open the scratch card received immediately after booking the cylinder can later do so by going to the cashback and offers section of Paytm App.

The cashback will be sent to the beneficiaries in their Paytm wallet within 24 hours of successful booking or payment.

Paytm has tied up with Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum for LPG delivery. The company has brought a new cashback offer for online payment promotion among the people.

Meanwhile, Paytm had earlier stated that it will partner with various card issuers to introduce around 20 lakh co-branded credit cards in the next 12-18 months.

The move is aimed at transforming the credit market by enabling "new to credit" users to join the digital economy, the company said. Paytm also announced that building ‘Next generation’ credit cards which include - insurance protection against fraudulent transactions, a personalised spend analyser, and will offer instant one-touch services for changing of security pin, blocking the card and updating address.