'Get explosives in 15 bags... kill them all in one go': Supreme court slams governments on Delhi-NCR air pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on state governments for failure to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Expressing disconcern over inadequate steps taken by the government to control the pollution, the top court said that people are forced to live in gas chambers.

"Why are people being forced to live in gas chambers? It is better to kill them all in one go, get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this? In Delhi blame game is going on, I am literally shocked," the court said to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court asked Punjab Chief Secretary about the steps taken to prevent stubble burning in the state. "How can you treat people like this & let them die. Tell us why stubble burning increased after our order. Why are you not able to check stubble burning. Is it not a failure?" it said.

"Mr. Chief Secretary (Punjab), we'll hold every machinery in the state responsible. You can't let people die like this. Delhi is near suffocating. Because you aren't able to implement measures, doesn't mean people in Delhi-NCR should die and suffer from Cancer," the court added.

Reprimanding the Haryana government over its failure to control stubble burning, Justice Arun Mishra questioned why stubble fires have increased in the state. "You (Haryana government) had done a good job earlier in controlling stubble burning, but now it has increased. Punjab & Haryana are not doing anything", he said.

Justice Mishra also said that "people are laughing at our country that we can't even control stubble burning. Blame game is not serving the people of Delhi. You people will play the blame game, not taking it (pollution) seriously."

The court also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a report on adverse impact on the environment of the factories running in Delhi and asked it to file details on the nature of factories operating in the capital.

Rebuking the Delhi government over the water pollution issue, SC said that it will take suo motu cognisance of water pollution issue in the national capital to verify whether the drinking water is safe or not for the people and asks Centre and Delhi government to come back with all relevant statistics.

"Delhi is worse than hell. Life is not so cheap in India and you will have to pay; says to Delhi govt- You have no right to be in chair. How many lakhs each person should be paid? How much do you value a person's life?," asked Justice Mishra.

The court also said that Delhi is facing 'governance problem' because of two power centres, Delhi government and Centre. It directed both governments 'to keep their differences aside' and sit together to finalise a plan within ten days for setting up air-purifying towers in different parts of the city.

Justice Mishra also questioned the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary on the steps taken by the government on stubble burning. "Stubble burning has increased, why shouldn't we penalize you and your machinery? We are not going to spare you now, everybody should know we are not going to spare anyone of you," he said.

In response, the UP Chief Secretary told the court that around 1000 FIRs have been filed against stubble burning and a fine of around Rs 1 Crore has been imposed to which the court asked the official for positive actions and not the coercive ones.