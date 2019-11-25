'Get explosives in 15 bags... kill them all in one go': Supreme court slams governments on Delhi-NCR air pollution

Headlines

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Independence Day 2023: Avoid these roads in Delhi on August 15, check alternate routes and other restrictions

After conjunctivitis, dengue cases on rise in Noida, Ghazibad; here's how to prevent it

India's retail inflation spikes to 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Independence Day 2023: Avoid these roads in Delhi on August 15, check alternate routes and other restrictions

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

HomeIndia

India

'Get explosives in 15 bags... kill them all in one go': Supreme court slams governments on Delhi-NCR air pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on state governments for failure to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on state governments for failure to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Expressing disconcern over inadequate steps taken by the government to control the pollution, the top court said that people are forced to live in gas chambers.

"Why are people being forced to live in gas chambers? It is better to kill them all in one go, get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this? In Delhi blame game is going on, I am literally shocked," the court said to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court asked Punjab Chief Secretary about the steps taken to prevent stubble burning in the state. "How can you treat people like this & let them die. Tell us why stubble burning increased after our order. Why are you not able to check stubble burning. Is it not a failure?" it said.

"Mr. Chief Secretary (Punjab), we'll hold every machinery in the state responsible. You can't let people die like this. Delhi is near suffocating. Because you aren't able to implement measures, doesn't mean people in Delhi-NCR should die and suffer from Cancer," the court added.

Reprimanding the Haryana government over its failure to control stubble burning, Justice Arun Mishra questioned why stubble fires have increased in the state. "You (Haryana government) had done a good job earlier in controlling stubble burning, but now it has increased. Punjab & Haryana are not doing anything", he said.

Justice Mishra also said that "people are laughing at our country that we can't even control stubble burning. Blame game is not serving the people of Delhi. You people will play the blame game, not taking it (pollution) seriously."

The court also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a report on adverse impact on the environment of the factories running in Delhi and asked it to file details on the nature of factories operating in the capital.

Rebuking the Delhi government over the water pollution issue, SC said that it will take suo motu cognisance of water pollution issue in the national capital to verify whether the drinking water is safe or not for the people and asks Centre and Delhi government to come back with all relevant statistics.

"Delhi is worse than hell. Life is not so cheap in India and you will have to pay; says to Delhi govt- You have no right to be in chair. How many lakhs each person should be paid? How much do you value a person's life?," asked Justice Mishra.

The court also said that Delhi is facing 'governance problem' because of two power centres, Delhi government and Centre. It directed both governments 'to keep their differences aside' and sit together to finalise a plan within ten days for setting up air-purifying towers in different parts of the city.

Justice Mishra also questioned the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary on the steps taken by the government on stubble burning. "Stubble burning has increased, why shouldn't we penalize you and your machinery? We are not going to spare you now, everybody should know we are not going to spare anyone of you," he said.

In response, the UP Chief Secretary told the court that around 1000 FIRs have been filed against stubble burning and a fine of around Rs 1 Crore has been imposed to which the court asked the official for positive actions and not the coercive ones.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

Sitanshu Kotak replaces VVS Laxman as India's head coach for Ireland T20Is

Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14; know why neighbouring nation celebrates it a day before India?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE