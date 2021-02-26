Get cheaper flight tickets for flying without baggage, here's how

Good news for airline passengers as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a circular, allowing airlines to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no baggage.

The new rules will provide tickets for cheap for those passengers travelling with no baggage or just cabin baggage. However, the cabin baggage has to be within the permissible weight limit.

It is to be noted that passengers can carry 15 KGs of check-in baggage beyond which a fee is charged per kg basis.

Meanwhile, amid growing new variants of COVID-19 and the Centre issuing new guidelines for passengers travelling to India, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday announced the launch of a revamped Air Suvidha portal and new RT-PCR packages for travellers coming from abroad.

When you open the Air Suvidha portal, users are now shown important passenger advisories explaining the new protocols. They are also linked to the latest set of government guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, it is mandatory for all international passengers to fill up the Self Declaration forms (SDF) available on Air Suvidha and they have to upload mandatory RT-PCR tests 72 hours before departure.