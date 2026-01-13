Germany allows visa-free transit for Indians, here is what it means

Who is Erfan Soltani? 26-year-old Iranian protester, first to be executed for anti-Khamenei protests
INDIA
A transit visa is a short-term permit that allows travellers to pass through a country for a layover, en route to their final destination. To obtain this visa, travellers must provide proof of onward travel and demonstrate that they do not intend to stay in the country for an extended period.
Germany has announced a significant policy change, exempting Indian travellers from the transit visa requirement at German airports. The announcement was made by Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to Gujarat, as part of an effort to strengthen ties between India and Germany. This decision is expected to simplify international travel for Indian nationals and foster greater people-to-people connections between New Delhi and Berlin.
With the new policy, Indian travellers will no longer need to apply for a transit visa when stopping at German airports, including major hubs like Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin. Previously, Indian nationals were required to obtain a Schengen transit visa, even if they remained within the international transit area and did not enter Germany or the Schengen area. This change will make transit through German airports significantly easier for Indian travellers.
While the visa-free transit facility is a welcome development, it's essential to note that it does not permit Indian travellers to enter Germany or the Schengen area without a valid visa. Travellers will still need to apply for an appropriate tourist, business, or student visa if they plan to visit Germany or other Schengen countries.
The announcement of visa-free transit is part of a broader effort to deepen economic and security cooperation between India and Germany. During a joint press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Chancellor Merz for simplifying defence trade processes, saying, "The growing cooperation in defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust and shared vision. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Chancellor Merz for simplifying the processes related to defence trade."
The visa-free transit policy is expected to increase travel between India and Germany, benefiting airlines, hotels, and the broader tourism industry. With easier transit options, Indian travellers can now plan their journeys more efficiently, and airlines like Lufthansa and Air India are likely to see increased bookings.