German Chancellor India visit LIVE: Friedrich Merz, PM Modi inaugurate International Kite Festival; India-Germany bilateral talks begins

PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad. The festival, with global participants, coincides with Merz’s first official visit to India, strengthening cultural ties and bilateral relations.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront on Monday. The event coincides with Chancellor Merz’s first official visit to India and highlights a unique blend of cultural celebration and diplomatic engagement.

Visuals from the festival showed both leaders interacting with participants and flying kites together, creating a lively and colourful atmosphere. The three-day festival, which concludes on January 14, is expected to host 135 international kite enthusiasts from 50 countries, along with 65 participants from across India and 871 local flyers from Gujarat. The event also marks the approach of Makar Sankranti, a key cultural festival in India.

Visit to Sabarmati Ashram

Before the festival inauguration, PM Modi welcomed Chancellor Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram, where both leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Chancellor Merz also signed the Ashram’s visitors’ book, symbolising respect for India’s heritage and democratic values.

Strengthening India-Germany Ties

Chancellor Merz’s visit, scheduled from January 12 to 13, aims to reinforce the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The visit also commemorates 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During bilateral engagements at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, the leaders are reviewing progress on trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, mobility, defence and security cooperation, as well as science, innovation, green development, and people-to-people ties.

Planned Engagements

On January 13, Chancellor Merz is scheduled to visit Bosch and Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) before returning to Germany. PM Modi and Merz last met during the G7 Summit in Canada, where they agreed to broaden the bilateral strategic partnership. The German Chancellor’s visit also comes ahead of the India-EU Summit on January 27, signalling continued collaboration on multiple fronts.

The joint participation of the two leaders in the International Kite Festival emphasises the importance of cultural diplomacy alongside formal state engagements, fostering stronger bonds between India and Germany while celebrating shared traditions and global participation in India’s festivals.

PM Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attend the International Kite Festival at Sabarmati Riverfront, where kites featuring motifs of both leaders.

PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz hold delegation‑level talks in Ahmedabad
 

PM Modi says Merz's visit evidence Of India's 'Deep Importance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'As a Chancellor, this is Friedrich Merz's first visit to India, and indeed to Asia. This is strong evidence of the deep importance he attaches to relations with India. India is fully committed to further strengthening its friendship and partnership with Germany. We extend a heartfelt welcome to Chancellor Merz in India. Chancellor Merz's visit is taking place at a special time...'

