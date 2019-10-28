German Chancellor Angela Merkel's New Delhi visit begins Thursday, says impressed with India's 'development dynamics'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will start her three-day India visit on October 31 to participate in the 5th Biennial Indo-German Integovnmental consultations (IGC).

Ahead of the visit, Merkel lauded "the largest democracy in the world" and said that her country would want to "work in the economics field" with New Delhi, especially relating to "issues of smart cities, renewable energy and new forms of mobility".

"We will talk about how we can work towards climate protection and sustainable development in our relationship" and discuss "foreign and security policy issues--that means that our discussion will cover a large sepctrum," she said.

Adding, Merkel said she is "especially impressed by the developmental dynamics of India" and it is important that "we, as Germans, the largest trade partner of India in the EU, work further for the strengthening of our relationship and learn from India..that would be a good win-win situation for both countries."

While Chancellor Merkel last visited India in October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been to Germany 4 times-- first in April 2015 when India was the partner country at Hannover Messe, which is one of the world's largest trade fairs and then twice in 2017 - for the 4th IGC meet and G20 Summit - and then again last year.

Merkel will conclude her visit on November 2.

Announcing the visit, a release from Ministry of External Affairs said, "During the IGC, the two sides will discuss the deepening of cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility, AI, etc. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest."

The visit comes even as Brexit remains a top concern in Europe and both European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are scouting for partners. There are 1.5 lakh Indians and people of Indian origin in Germany including 15,000 Indian students. Most of the Indians are in the fields of IT and Banking.