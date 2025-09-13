Geotagging, smarter monitoring in Ladakh: India builds new surveillance tech to avoid clash with China along LAC

With a new and advanced surveillance system, the Indian forces stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have been upgrading their monitoring system to avoid risking lives of troops and the diplomacy of the two countries.

Tensions between India and China have increased, especially in the case of defence, since the 2020 standoff at the LAC. India has now been making concerted efforts to avoid such clashes. With a new and advanced surveillance system, the Indian forces stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have been upgrading their monitoring system to avoid risking the lives of troops and the diplomacy of the two countries.

The new surveillance system, which has been developed for years, will enhance round-the-clock monitoring to lessen the presence of excess forces on the Ladakh border with China. Presently, India and China have stationed around 50,000-60,000 troops at the LAC, and since October 24, these troops have been doing coordinated patrols under the new agreement.

What is the new surveillance system?

India has been building a 24-hour network built for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) spread throughout the border in the high-altitude region. The intelligence infrastructure will strengthen security measures at the critical regions while significantly reducing the risk of frequent foot patrols. In an interview with the Indian Express, a source said, “The icy winters of Ladakh make it challenging for troops to go for a larger number of foot patrols. The surveillance infrastructure, which is constantly being upgraded and strengthened, will ease this and reduce the number of troop casualties due to the cold.”

Will the new surveillance reduce tensions between India and China?

The eastern Ladakh region is one of the most sensitive border zones in the world, where enhanced surveillance and cooperative patrols would help prevent accidental clashes. India has taken an initiative to install geotagging and smarter monitoring, due to which the patrolling by the two countries can be done more securely and without confusion over the boundary line. Amid the persisting tensions, this step would help elevate the relations between the neighbours.

Defence officials said the integration of the enhanced surveillance tech will lessen both the tensions for soldiers and the incidents of confrontations that arise due to delays in returning patrols. “The robust ISR infrastructure will also reduce the necessity of sending out additional patrols… to monitor these areas,” said a source.