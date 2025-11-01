FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
General Upendra Dwivedi recounts Operation Sindoor: 'For first time in Indian history...'

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 10:10 PM IST

General Upendra Dwivedi recounts Operation Sindoor: 'For first time in Indian history...'
Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi (Image credit: PTI)
Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has revealed that for the first time in Indian history, the armed forces were given complete operational freedom by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during crucial national military operations. Speaking at an event at TRS College in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Saturday, i.e., November 1, General Dwivedi emphasised that the thinking of our political leadership was clear. 

"The third ‘C’ is clarity. The thinking of our political leadership was clear. They gave us a free hand. It has never happened in history before that the Prime Minister gave such freedom to the forces," he said. General Dwivedi also highlighted that the name 'Operation Sindoor' was given by Prime Minister Modi. 

"The name ‘Sindoor’ connects deeply with Indian culture. Whenever a mother, sister, or daughter applies sindoor, their gestures symbolise prayers for the soldier standing guard at the nation’s border," he said. 

Dwivedi listed three principles that guided the armed forces during Operation Sindoor - courage, confidence and calmness. "The chiefs of all three forces remained calm and confident. That calmness assured the people of India that they were in safe hands," he said.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Under India's one of the most significant military operations, nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province were destroyed and over 100 terrorists were killed. 

 

 

