General Manoj Pande, new Army chief, to prioritise 'high standards of operational preparedness, self-reliance'

New Delhi: General Manoj Pande, the new Army chief, on Sunday said his foremost priority as the leader of the elite force will be to ensure a "high standard of operational preparedness". He also said that he would strive to leverage new technologies through the process of indigenisation and self-reliance.

"My foremost priority will be to ensure high standards of operational preparedness to face the current, contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict," he said.

"In terms of capability development and modernisation, my effort will be to leverage new technologies through the process of indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta," he added.

India imports most of its military hardware from Russia. Many defence experts have blamed the country's reliance on Russia for India's reluctance in condemning Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. India maintaining neutrality has put pressure on its relationship with the US and Europe, which can prove to be detrimental to its strategic goal of containing China in the Indo-Pacific region.

General Pande also stressed the importance of tri-service cooperation.

"I would like to focus on ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation so as to enhance the Army's operational and functional efficiency. The aim will be to enhance inter-Service cooperation," he added.

"I've known the other two Service chiefs well. It's a good beginning of synergy, cooperation and jointmanship among the three services. I assure you that all three of us will work together, and take things forward for national security and defence," he said.

General Pande took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on Saturday. His predecessor, General MM Naravane, retired from the service yesterday.

He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to take the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force.

