General Bipin Rawat says tension at LoC can escalate anytime, asks Indian Army to be alert

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday asked the forces to remain on high alert to face any kind of situation as the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can deteriorate anytime.

Rawat's remarks came in the backdrop of an increase in the frequency of unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Army had foiled an attack by Pakistan's BAT (Border Action Team) along the LoC, killing two Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.

An Indian soldier was also martyred in the encounter after being hit by direct fire. Army sources said rocket launchers and anti-tank guided missiles were fired by both sides.

The encounter began after the Pakistani troops launched an unprovoked attack at Indian post in Nathua Ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector.

Indian Army retaliated strongly, forcing the Pakistani forces to retreat, sources said.