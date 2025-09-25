'Gen Z Revolution' in Leh: Were joblessness, broken statehood promises behind Ladakh unrest?

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has blamed the outburst of violence on the BJP's failure to keep its promise. Wangchuk, who led the hunger strike demanding statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh, condemned the violence.

What triggered Gen-Z's protest in Leh that became violent, killing four people and injuring dozens? The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blamed it on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has denied all allegations and blamed the outburst of violence on the BJP's failure to keep its promise. Wangchuk, who led the hunger strike demanding statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh, condemned the violence.

Sonam Wangchuk calls it Gen Z revolution

Immediately after the violence broke out, he called off the hunger strike and urged the people to be calm and shun violence. However, he called the protest "organic" and "spontaneous". He asserted that it was an "outburst of the young generation that brought them onto the streets.” He said, "This was a Gen Z revolution." The climate expert said in an interview with a television channel that the violence in Ladakh was fueled by the BJP’s ‘U-turns’ on promises the party had made in 2020 as well as years of joblessness among local youth.

He said, "For the last five years, we have maintained utmost peace and always peaceful approaches following Mahatma Gandhi's path... But today was something totally unexpected, out of the blue, very organic, when youth came out and went on a rampage."

Joblessness behind Leh protest?

Dismissing the allegation that the a political party (read Congress) was behind the protest, Sonam Wangchuk said, "On one hand they have been jobless for the last five years, there have been almost no jobs particularly at the higher levels, and democracy has been curtailed. Their demands have been unmet." Rejecting the allegation that the protest was fueled by the Congress, he said, "I know Congress, they’re not so competent that one leader of theirs can call 5,000 people. That would be too much credit of their influence."

Taking to social media platform X, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared photos and videos of the violence in Leh and linked Congress to it.

Anarchist Sonam Wangchuk first incited mobs on 10th Sept, and with Congress’s help, he set Leh on fire on 24th Sept. His actions have been anything but peaceful. What he preaches on national TV and what he practices are poles apart. pic.twitter.com/oJUyzqzbDI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 25, 2025

Government blames it on Sonam Wangchuk

However, the Union government has blamed Wangchuk for the violence. It accused climate activist for "misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal". In a statement issue on Wednesday, the MHA said, "On 24th September, at around 11.30 AM, a mob instigated by (Sonam Wangchuk's) provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC (chief electoral officer), Leh."

It also said that the protesters put these buildings on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched police vehicle. It also accused the mob for attacking the police personnel and added that more than 30 policemen or CRPF personnel were injured. It said, "In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties are reported."

