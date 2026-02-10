Naravane's Memoir Row: Ex- Army Chief clarifies after Rahul Gandhi questions publisher's claim

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday finally clarified on his memoir "Four Stars of Destiny", reinforcing the publisher Penguin Random House India's claim that it hasn't been officially released. His statement has put Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tight spot, as he had earlier cited the book's contents. General Naravane's clarification has sparked fresh debate on the issue.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday finally clarified on his memoir "Four Stars of Destiny", reinforcing the publisher Penguin Random House India's claim that it hasn't been officially released. His statement has put Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tight spot, as he had earlier cited the book's contents. General Naravane's clarification has sparked fresh debate on the issue.

Taking to X, Naravane re-shared the publisher's post and commented, "This is the status of the book."

