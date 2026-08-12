Gen Alpha Protest: Schoolchildren across India raise their voice; CJP calls for ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign

In Hamirpur, students organised a 5-km Tiranga Yatra over a badly damaged, muddy road and marched to the Collectorate, prompting the administration to take action.

After Gen Z, the Gen Alpha protest movement is gaining momentum as schoolchildren in several parts of India take to the streets to raise concerns about issues affecting their education and school environment. Against this backdrop, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign for August 15, calling to improve Govt schools in villages.

CJP launches 'School Thik Karo' campaign

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke on Wednesday announced the launch of the “School Thik Karo” campaign on Independence Day, August 15, 2026, to address growing concerns among schoolchildren about education, basic facilities, accountability and the need for better schools.

In a series of posts on X, Dipke put the spotlight on several protests by Gen Alpha in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, and pledged to work for the children and schools of rural India. "SCHOOL THIK KARO! Kids in villages shouldn’t be pleading for basic facilities at school after 80 years of Independence! As a country, we have failed rural kids in the worst possible way. This Independence Day, CJP will launch the “School Thik Karo” campaign to improve Govt schools in villages," he wrote on X.

SCHOOL THIK KARO!



Kids in villages shouldn’t be pleading for basic facilities at school after 80 years of Independence!



As a country, we have failed rural kids in the worst possible way.



This Independence Day, CJP will launch the “School Thik Karo” campaign to improve Govt… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 12, 2026

Gen Alpha takes to streets: Key concerns

Across several parts of India, schoolchildren are taken to the streets to highlight civic and everyday issues, signalling a growing voice among Gen Alpha. In Maharashtra, students from Tryambakeshwar Peglawadi and Gohirewadi used a microphone made from a water bottle to report the poor condition of local roads, while three 15-year-old girls in Karjat documented pothole-ridden roads and urged authorities to act. In Raigad's Kondiwade village, two schoolgirls also carried out a similar awareness exercise.

Salute to these kids who are fighting for their future!



All they are asking for is a road to their school. Is that too much to ask after nearly 80 years of Independence? This should have been done decades ago.



This 15th August, let’s pledge to work for the children and schools… pic.twitter.com/kFWKMI39hn — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 11, 2026

In Hamirpur, students organised a 5-km Tiranga Yatra over a badly damaged, muddy road and marched to the Collectorate, prompting the administration to take action. In Jabalpur, hundreds of students protested over the lack of school bus services, causing traffic disruption on the Patan-Jabalpur road and highlighting the difficulties faced by students travelling around 10 km daily to attend school.

#Nashik



These kids are saying, “Nobody pays attention to us.” All they are asking for is a good road so they can get to school safely.



This Independence Day, let’s pledge to change this. pic.twitter.com/ad6zMRY8LA — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 12, 2026

Earlier, around 1,500 students at Sarvodaya Inter College in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, staged a six-hour protest demanding better school facilities. They highlighted a lack of electricity and fans in classrooms, unhygienic toilets, inadequate drinking water and benches, and poor campus maintenance.

In Rajasthan, government school students in Barmer and Jalore protested against severe teacher shortages, saying vacant posts were affecting their studies and exam preparation. Students locked their school gates and staged a sit-in, while those in Jalore demanded the deployment of teachers across different levels.

In Bihar, over 40 students from Simuara Middle School in Gaya marched to the Tikari Sub-Divisional Office over poor management and inadequate facilities. The SDM directed the headmaster to address the issues within five days and ordered an inquiry.