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Gen Alpha protest: Bhopal Regional School students oppose Kendriya Vidyalaya merger

Bhopal saw a "Gen Alpha" protest as Regional School students demonstrated against merging Demonstration Multipurpose School with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangatha

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 08:42 AM IST

Gen Alpha protest: Bhopal Regional School students oppose Kendriya Vidyalaya merger
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Bhopal witnessed a "Gen Alpha" protest as students of the Regional School demonstrated against the proposed merger of the Demonstration Multipurpose School with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. 

The students staged a protest outside the school, raised slogans against the decision and expressed concern that the merger could undermine the institution's original purpose of promoting educational innovation and experimentation.

About the experimental schools

The protesting students said the Demonstration Multipurpose Schools, also known as Regional Schools, have been functioning under the National Council of Educational Research and Training since December 1965. 

Such experimental schools were established in four cities: Bhopal, Ajmer, Mysuru and Bhubaneswar with the objective of developing innovative teaching methods and experimenting with new approaches to education.

Students and members associated with the school said they were opposed to the proposal to merge these institutions with the KVS They argued that bringing the schools under a different administrative structure could affect their distinctive identity and the academic experiments for which they were established.

Memorandum submitted, warning issued

During the protest, students raised slogans and made it clear that they would not accept the merger. They later submitted a memorandum to the Regional College principal, Professor S K Gupta, formally placing their objections and demands on record.

The protesters demanded that the decision be withdrawn and the existing system of the experimental schools be retained. They said the institutions should instead be strengthened as centres for educational innovation and research.

Students also warned that if their demands were not considered soon, they would intensify their protest in a phased manner. They said they would continue to raise the issue through peaceful demonstrations and take their concerns to the authorities and the concerned departments.

The protest marks the beginning of opposition in Bhopal to the proposed merger, with students insisting that the original vision behind the experimental schools should not be diluted

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