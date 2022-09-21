Gehlot in no mood to cede CM post to Pilot: Will Congress enforce its one person-one post rule or make an exception?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - File Photo

In a clear indication that he is in no mood to recede the post of Rajasthan chief minister if elected as the Congress president, Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that there was no such rule of one-person-one-post in the party.

Citing an example, he said if a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay minister and also contest polls.

However, it may be noted that party, in its Udaipur Declaration adopted by the party at its Chintan Shivir in May this year, had implemented the principle of one person, one post, among the many other “organisational reforms”.

With Gehlot dropping enough hints of not giving up the CM post even if he becomes party chief, the Congress will be hard pressed to enforce the rule which was widely publicised by its leaders few months back.

Recently, an online petition surfaced in party circles asking candidates to undertake a public pledge to implement the Udaipur Declaration in its entirety if they won. Shashi Tharoor, Gehlot’s likely rival for the presidential post, was among those who signed the petition.

At its Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan, the party had announced a set of organisational reforms, which included one person-one post principle to bring in younge faces -- those under 50 -- into leadership positions.

Another resolve was limiting the years a person could occupy a position to five years, so that new people could get an opportunity. They could return only after a three-year cooling period.

However, the Congress has hinted that it could make an exception to its ‘one person-one post’ rule if Gehlot contests the presidential poll.

After Gehlot’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital today, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, when asked about the rule, said, “It will be applicable depending on who contests and wins”.

Gehlot has been reluctant towards contesting the presidential polls since he might have to give up the CM post to his bitter rival Sachin Pilot, who had opened a revolt against the former in 2020. Even if Gehlot has to give up the CM post, he would want a loyalist to side at his place.