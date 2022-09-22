Gehlot and Tharoor battle-ready for Congress president polls: Here's why the Gandhi loyalist has an edge over Kerala MP

Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor get battle-ready for Congress presidential polls

After over two decades, the Congress seems set to witness a contest for the post of party president with Shashi Tharoor entering the fray and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot being seen as his contender.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and prior to that Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.

With Rahul Gandhi likely to stick to his earlier stance of not taking on the mantle of party president, it seems the party will have its first non-Gandhi president in over two decades.

Also, with Sonia Gandhi asserting that she would remain neutral in the polls and there would be no "official candidate" it could be a keener contest than the one in 2000.

With the Gandhis remaining reluctant towards taking up the job of party chief, it seems like the Congress will finally have a president out of the Nehru-Gandhi family. If a dual contest takes place between Tharoor and Gehlot, the latter will certainly have an edge over the three-time MP from Kerala.

Firstly, Gehlot is considered close to the Nehru-Gandhi family and has often been consulted by Sonia and Rahul on crucial matters. It is reported that Sonia Gandhi asked Gehlot to contest the party president polls. Tharoor, on the other hand, is one of the members of the G-23 grouping, which sent a letter to Sonia demanding sweeping reforms in the party.

Secondly, Tharoor is relatively a new entrant in the Congress as compared to Gehlot who has been part of the party at both national and state levels for the past four decades. In fact, the 71-year-old was handpicked by Indira Gandhi and appointed as a Union minister in the early 70s. Tharoor, on the other hand, joined the Congress in 2009 and has been a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram ever since.

Talking about the administrative experience, Gehlot is serving as CM for a third term and has previously served as Union minister under Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narsimha Rao. Tharoor, on the other hand, has served as Union minister twice for a brief period -- from May 2009 to April 2010 as MoS for External Affairs and October 2012 to May 2014 as MoS for Human Resource Development.

The notification for the polls will be out Thursday and the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.