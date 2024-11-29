India’s GDP growth slowed to 5.4% in Q2 FY25, down from 7.6% last year with a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.5 trillion for April-October.

India’s economy grew at a slower pace of 5.4% in the second quarter of FY25 as per government data released on Friday, November 29. This marks a decline from the 7.6% growth during the same period last year and a decrease from 6.7% recorded in the first quarter (April-June) of this fiscal year. The slowdown reflects challenges in maintaining the momentum from earlier periods.

Additionally, India’s fiscal deficit for the first seven months of the financial year (April-October) stood at 7.5 trillion rupees ($88.79 billion). This is 46.5% of the annual target set for the year ending March 2025.

The fiscal deficit measures the gap between the government’s total revenue and expenditure, and this figure indicates how much of the planned budget has already been spent. The data highlights the ongoing need for balanced fiscal management and sustained efforts to boost economic growth.

