Mumbai has reported its first death due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, as Maharashtra's total death toll from the disease rises to eight. GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs, loose motions etc. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors.