GB Pant University: Medical officer rapes female student during ‘checkup’ for low BP in Uttarakhand college

In a shocking incident from the GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, a female student had gone to get a checkup from the university’s medical officer after suffering stomach pains but ended up becoming a victim of harassment by the officer.

The incident reportedly took place inside the campus of Pantnagar University, where a student went to the medical room of the college after she was suffering from stomach pains. The medical officer allegedly took advantage of her condition and raped her, said the police officials.

A case of rape and molestation has been registered against the medical officer and the police raided his residence to arrest him, to no avail. As per recent reports, the rape-accused medical officer from Pantnagar University remains absconding.

The incident took place earlier this month and the female student submitted a written report to the college authorities on December 5, after which an investigation regarding the same was launched.

After a thorough investigation by the internal committee of the GB Pant University in Uttarakhand, the medical officer named Dr Durgesh Kumar was found guilty. He was later suspended from the college and a police case was lodged against him.

On December 5, the student had gone to the Pantnagar University Hospital after she was suffering from low BP and thyroid issues, which were causing stomach pains. She went to see Dr Durgesh in the medical room and was harassed and allegedly raped by him.

In her complaint, she also alleged that after Kumar had sexually harassed her, he had threatened to ruin her life if she told anyone about the incident. The female student immediately filed a complaint with the Pantnagar University authorities after this.

The prime accused, Dr Durgesh Kumar, currently remains absconding and the police have launched a manhunt in his search.

