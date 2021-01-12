Gayatri Mantra is the 'mantra of mantras', says Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recently raised some issues that have created confusion in the age-old relationship between the two South Asian nations. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli opened his heart and spoke on different subjects (in Hindi) to convey his sentiments and his understanding of the ancient ties between the two nations as a historian, taking pride in the rich and variegated history of Nepal.

Oli referred to Gayatri Mantra as the 'mantra of mantras' and said that Nepal is very proud of its history.

"Surely we are proud of our nation, the history of our nation and what our nation gave to the world. Gayatri Mantra is the 'mantra of mantras'. It was written by Kaushika Rishi (Vishwamitra) in Chatra, on the banks of the Kosi river in Nepal. Knowledge was discovered from here, era was invented from here, therefore we have things to be proud of."

Rishi Vishwamitra is considered to be one of the most revered rishis (sages) of the ancient India. As per the holy Puranas, there have been only 24 Rishis in India who have the Gayatri Mantra. It is believed that Sage Vishwamitra is the first saint of the 24 saints, and Sage Yajnavalkya the last. Rishi Vishwamitra was born as 'Kaushika' and was the great-grandson of a great sage king, known as Kusha. He was born to Gadhi, one of the four sons of Kusha.

Kausika was one of the names of Vishwamitra who was supposed to have lived in Mithila (presently in Nepal's Terai and India's Bihar) where his sister river Koshi or Kosi still flows turbulently.

Vishwamitra is credited with writing many well-known Vedic Hymns on the Banks of the Kosi where he had his hermitage – The Mandala 3, the Rigveda, and the Gayatri Mantra.

KP Oli also said the resolution of outstanding issues between India and Nepal would pave a way for better development and further cementation of the ties between the two sovereign nations, which should progress independently respecting each other.