Gaya Town Election Results 2025: Will BJP's Prem Kumar hold his fort again in Assembly Elections?

Gaya Town Election Results 2025: As per the latest trends, Bharatiya Janata Party's Prem Kumar is leading in the Gaya Town constituency and seemingly winning the seat again.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Prem Kumar, who has been holding his fort, the Gaya Town seat, since 1990, is seemingly winning the constituency again. As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Prem Kumar is leading and has polled over 20,000 votes.
Gaya Town went to polling in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, with the state's Co-Operative Department Minister, Prem Kumar. He is a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, elected 9 times from Gaya Town Assembly constituency.
The 70-year-old politician is an Extreme Backward Caste leader and has had a strong hold in the Gaya Town constituency since 1990. In the previous Assembly Elections, Prem Kumar won by a margin of nearly 12,000 votes, with Congress party's candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath securing the second spot.
The Kanu community and the Extreme Backward Caste are considered a major factor behind Prem Kumar's win in the constituency. In the 2025 Assembly Elections, Jan Suraaj Party's Dhirendra Agarwal entered the contest to fight against the BJP and Congress but it seems his efforts went in vain as Prem Kumar is leading on the seat and is expected to win it as well.