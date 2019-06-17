Gautam Gambhir takes oath as MP in English wearing white kurta-pajama

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Monday took oath in English wearing ethnic Indian attire -- white kurta and pajama.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir of the BJP won by a margin of over 3 lakh votes from East Delhi seat where he was pitted against Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress party and Atishi Marlena of the AAP.

The poll campaign in East Delhi was marred with controversies with Atishi accusing Gambhir of distributing defamatory pamphlets against her.

As a cricketer, Gambhir has featured in 147 ODIs, 58 Test matches and 37 T20s for India and scored more than 9,000 plus runs.

He was the highest run scorer in the 2011 World Cup final match against Sri Lanka as he played a knock of 97 runs.