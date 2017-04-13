Gautam Gambhir condemns stone-pelting video of CRPF jawan

Strongly condemning a video showing a section of population targetting the Jammu and Kashmir security force personnel by pelting stones and raising anti-Indian slogans, veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that for every slap on the country?s army Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives.

The viral video features a CRPF personnel exercising immense restraint even when he is attacked by an angry mob at a polling booth in Srinagar.

Expressing his anger towards the same, Gambhir wrote on Twitter, ?For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us

Gambhir did not stop here and also explained what the Indian flag signifies.

?Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror,? he added.

Earlier, after the video appeared, PRO of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Bhavesh Kumar said that they were trying to ascertain the exact location of the video and the uploader.

"This video is not made by our security personnel. We also got this through the social media. An unknown person has made this video and uploaded it. After seeing the circumstances, we think that this can be from some area of Budgam. We are trying to ascertain the exact location," CRPF PRO told ANI.

Bhavesh also expressed his concern towards the soldiers who worked in such conditions in Kashmir.

