Gautam Gambhir condemns stone-pelting video of CRPF jawan

Headlines

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced this week, know websites and steps to check scores online

Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

10 super fruits for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

HomeIndia

India

Gautam Gambhir condemns stone-pelting video of CRPF jawan

Strongly condemning a video showing a section of population targetting the Jammu and Kashmir security force personnel by pelting stones and raising anti-Indian slogans, veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that for every slap on the country?s army Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2017, 04:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Strongly condemning a video showing a section of population targetting the Jammu and Kashmir security force personnel by pelting stones and raising anti-Indian slogans, veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that for every slap on the country?s army Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives.

The viral video features a CRPF personnel exercising immense restraint even when he is attacked by an angry mob at a polling booth in Srinagar.

Expressing his anger towards the same, Gambhir wrote on Twitter, ?For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us

Gambhir did not stop here and also explained what the Indian flag signifies.

?Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron - fire of our anger, white - shroud for jihadis, green - hatred 4 terror,? he added.

Earlier, after the video appeared, PRO of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Bhavesh Kumar said that they were trying to ascertain the exact location of the video and the uploader.

"This video is not made by our security personnel. We also got this through the social media. An unknown person has made this video and uploaded it. After seeing the circumstances, we think that this can be from some area of Budgam. We are trying to ascertain the exact location," CRPF PRO told ANI.

Bhavesh also expressed his concern towards the soldiers who worked in such conditions in Kashmir.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

Maharashtra’s Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of capital, Yamuna crosses danger mark again

‘There is no winner take all…’: Billionaire competitor on Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 166000 crore move

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE