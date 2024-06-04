Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) is one of the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, voting in this constituency occurred in the second phase on April 26. Today, votes are being counted as the results for the 18th Lok Sabha are announced.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) Lok Sabha constituency is one of the significant parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, out of a total of 80. This constituency is located in the western region of the state and includes five assembly segments: Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Jewar, Dadri, and Bulandshahr. The constituency is known for its urban and semi-urban demographic, which plays a crucial role in the electoral dynamics of the region.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, polling in Gautam Buddha Nagar was conducted in the second phase on April 26. This phase included nine other constituencies from Uttar Pradesh. The election witnessed a competitive atmosphere, with the key contest being between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). Both parties have been vying for this seat, recognizing its importance in the larger political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

As of today, the counting of votes is taking place, and the results of the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will be declared. The process is being closely monitored, given the high stakes involved. Early trends and exit polls had generated much speculation, but the ground reality as reflected in the actual counting may differ, influencing the political narratives and strategies of the competing parties.

Voter turnout and preferences in Gautam Buddha Nagar are often seen as indicative of broader urban voter behaviour in Uttar Pradesh.