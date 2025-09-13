Dharmendra's brother acted in over 25 films, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, still never became star, his son is actor...
This country lives in 2018, it is due to..., know about its unique tradition
IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended from Sept 13 till...; Know step by step guide to register, check eligibility
India's New 'Eye in the Sky': How DRDO's anti-stealth radar is changing defense forever
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more
Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment for over 10000 people in Bihar, to generate power of...
Sikh woman raped by two white men in a racially motivated attack in United Kingdom's Birmingham: 'Go back...'
‘996 is...’, meet ‘Gen Z Narayan Murthy’ Daksh Gupta whose company’s rule created controversy due to..., know what is ‘9-9-6' trend
Are you low on Vitamin D? 10 alarming signs you should be aware of, steps to improve your health
After winning acclaim at Cannes and TIFF; Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound to release in India on...
INDIA
Under the agreement, the India's largest private sector thermal power generator would supply the proposed power from a greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Read here to know more about this project.
In a significant development, Adani Power Ltd (APL) has signed a 25-year power supply agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL) to supply 2,400 megawatt (MW) of power to the state, the Adani Group's firm said on Saturday.
Under the agreement, the India's largest private sector thermal power generator would supply the proposed power from a greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.
The development came after a Letter of Award (LoA) by BSPGCL to APL, on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) in August.
Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav highlighted the Rs 30,000 crore project as a significant achievement for Bihar's infrastructure development, noting that it showcases a positive environment for substantial private investment. Energy Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed that the first unit is expected to be operational by Diwali 2028.
In February 2025, the state cabinet designated the Bihar State Power Generation Company as the nodal agency responsible for tendering the project. The agreement, which was signed in Patna, was attended by high-ranking officials, including Mahendra Kumar, the managing director of the generation company.
Adani Power won the project by offering the lowest supply rate at Rs 6.075 per kWh.
"The company is planning to invest approximately $3 billion to build the new plant (800 MW X 3) and its supporting infrastructure under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model," the APL informed.
The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the government of India.
APL aims to commission the plant in 60 months. Earlier, in a first-of-its-kind adoption of the greenshoe option in a thermal power tender in India, APL was awarded a total of 1,600 MW capacity by MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL).
The company received a LoA from MPPMCL, awarding 800 MW additional capacity under the ‘Greenshoe Option’.
Both units (800MW x 2) in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, will be commissioned within 60 months of the appointed date.
APL said that it will invest around Rs 21,000 crore towards setting up the plant and related infrastructure.
The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of 9,000-10,000 during the construction phase, and 2,000 once in operation.
(With IANS inputs)