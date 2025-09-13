Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra's brother acted in over 25 films, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, still never became star, his son is actor...

This country lives in 2018, it is due to..., know about its unique tradition

IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended from Sept 13 till...; Know step by step guide to register, check eligibility

India's New 'Eye in the Sky': How DRDO's anti-stealth radar is changing defense forever

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more

Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment for over 10000 people in Bihar, to generate power of...

Sikh woman raped by two white men in a racially motivated attack in United Kingdom's Birmingham: 'Go back...'

‘996 is...’, meet ‘Gen Z Narayan Murthy’ Daksh Gupta whose company’s rule created controversy due to..., know what is ‘9-9-6' trend

Are you low on Vitamin D? 10 alarming signs you should be aware of, steps to improve your health

After winning acclaim at Cannes and TIFF; Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound to release in India on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended from Sept 13 till...; Know step by step guide to register, check eligibility

IIM CAT 2025: Last date to register for MBA entrance exam extended till...

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more

Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment for over 10000 people in Bihar, to generate power of...

Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment fo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment for over 10000 people in Bihar, to generate power of...

Under the agreement, the India's largest private sector thermal power generator would supply the proposed power from a greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Read here to know more about this project.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 02:29 PM IST

Gautam Adani signs Rs 300000000000 pact with BSPGCL, will generate employment for over 10000 people in Bihar, to generate power of...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant development, Adani Power Ltd (APL) has signed a 25-year power supply agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL) to supply 2,400 megawatt (MW) of power to the state, the Adani Group's firm said on Saturday.

Under the agreement, the India's largest private sector thermal power generator would supply the proposed power from a greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

The development came after a Letter of Award (LoA) by BSPGCL to APL, on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) in August.

A significant achievement for Bihar's infrastructure development

Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav highlighted the Rs 30,000 crore project as a significant achievement for Bihar's infrastructure development, noting that it showcases a positive environment for substantial private investment. Energy Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed that the first unit is expected to be operational by Diwali 2028.

In February 2025, the state cabinet designated the Bihar State Power Generation Company as the nodal agency responsible for tendering the project. The agreement, which was signed in Patna, was attended by high-ranking officials, including Mahendra Kumar, the managing director of the generation company.

Why this project was given to Adani powers?

Adani Power won the project by offering the lowest supply rate at Rs 6.075 per kWh.

"The company is planning to invest approximately $3 billion to build the new plant (800 MW X 3) and its supporting infrastructure under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model," the APL informed.

The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the government of India.

How much employment will be generated?

During the construction phase, the project will generate around 10,000 to 12,000 direct and indirect employment. Once it becomes operational, it will employ 3,000 people.

APL aims to commission the plant in 60 months. Earlier, in a first-of-its-kind adoption of the greenshoe option in a thermal power tender in India, APL was awarded a total of 1,600 MW capacity by MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL).

The company received a LoA from MPPMCL, awarding 800 MW additional capacity under the ‘Greenshoe Option’.

Both units (800MW x 2) in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, will be commissioned within 60 months of the appointed date.

APL to make massive investment for setting up the plant

APL said that it will invest around Rs 21,000 crore towards setting up the plant and related infrastructure.

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of 9,000-10,000 during the construction phase, and 2,000 once in operation.

(With IANS inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate, Randhir Kapoor's bold statement goes viral: 'We are Kapoors, we don't need...'
Amid legal battle over Sunjay's estate, Randhir's bold statement goes viral
Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit Dosanjh in...
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit Dosanjh in...
Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200
ALERT: India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200
Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays
Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays
Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more than tournament prize money
Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE