The Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has been famous for its voluntary initiative of serving food to the masses which came in crores. The initiative by the Adani Group received immense popularity as the visitors in Kumbh Mela showed up in massive numbers and it was all over social media, on roadside boards and everywhere. However, the Adani Group will now have a major role in organising one of India's most prestigious religious festivals - the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha.

India’s biggest yatra

The Rath Yatra, also called Shree Gundicha Yatra, is held annually at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri. It is a nine-day event where a massive chariot procession takes place, as according to Skanda purana, Shree Hari the supreme Lord of the cosmos rides his chariot in a very delightful mood to the Gundicha Temple to fulfill his pledged command. The Ratha Yatra of the ‘four deities’ takes place on the 2nd day of the bright fortnight of Ashadha for the overall well-being of mankind.

The religious procession is so massive that it draws millions of pilgrims from across the nation and beyond. The Adani Group is launching a large-scale service initiative, according to chairman Gautam Adani's belief which is about ‘Seva Hi Sadhana Hai’ (Service is Worship). The effort is aimed at creating a vast support structure for both pilgrims and officials during the Rath Yatra, which starts from June 26 to July 8, sources said.

Gautam Adani to organise Rath Yatra 2025

In his support to the Puri Rath Yatra, the initiative by Gautam Adani’s Adani Group involves distribution of around 4 million meals and drinks free of cost, specific food counters to provide healthy meals to pilgrims and officials free of cost, separate beverage counters citywide that will offer cool drinks to provide relief from the crushing heat in Odisha.

Apart from the food and drinks initiative, the seva efforts by Adani Group also involves lifeguard support from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha, along with volunteers for beach clean-up, as plastic waste is created in big amount, company T-shirts for official volunteers including fluorescent safety vests for municipal workers, and a variety of other protective clothing like jackets, raincoats, caps and umbrellas for officials and devotees.

The Adani Group collaborated for this event with the Puri district administration, ISKCON and local volunteer organisations.