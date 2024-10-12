Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group and a visionary leader who transformed the salt-to-software conglomerate, passed away at the age of 86 at a Mumbai hospital late Wednesday night

India's leading business figures expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the passing of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata. India's top industry magnates like Gautam Adani, and Mukesh Ambani have expressed their deepest condolences for Ratan Tata.

Besides Ambani, billionaire Gautam Adani as well as auto legend Anand Mahindra mourned Tata's demise. Adani said India has lost "a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path".

"Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.

Ambani said in his condolence message, "It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend."

Recalling his numerous interactions with Tata that left him "inspired and energised", he said Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and philanthropist who always strove for society's greater good.

Interactions with him "enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied," Ambani said in a statement.

"With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991," he added. "Ratan, you will always remain in my heart."